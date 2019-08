CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Laurel Highlands Historical Village is hosting the event on September 21 and 22.

Arts and craft vendors who sign up will be able to showcase and market their products.

The festival also aims to celebrate the history of Pennsylvania.

Multiple open slots are still available and non-profit groups can set up for free!

For more information on how to register, you can visit their website by clicking here.