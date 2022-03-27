BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One was transported to the hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-99 Saturday evening, state police said.

At about 7:04 p.m. a vehicle that was traveling south on I-99 in Logan Township near mile marker 30.8 in the left lane and a pedestrian, who was also standing in the left lane, collided at about 7:04 p.m., according to a press release.

After the two collided, the pedestrian traveled a short distance before they came to a final rest in the middle of I-99, according to state police. The vehicle came to a final rest on the shoulder of I-99 facing south.

The pedestrian was transported to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injuries