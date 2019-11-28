Vehicle stolen in Clearfield County with Thanksgiving meal inside

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 11:41 a.m., this morning, State Police in Clearfield reported that a black 2008 Dodge Nitro bearing a Pennsylvania registration with a license plate number GXF-9539, camo seat covers, cracked rear bumper and rain guards over the door windows was stolen from the home of a 60-year-old female of Philipsburg.

The woman had the vehicle warming up and was in the process of loading their Thanksgiving meal into the vehicle. She was going back out to the truck and noticed that it was no longer parked in the driveway, but was seen driving away towards Sheetz in Philipsburg.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact PSP in Clearfield.