Vehicle parts stolen in Somerset Co., state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A is investigating numerous reports of stolen vehicle parts that have occurred throughout Somerset County.

The actor(s) in these events have stolen some internal items but mostly have cut off the catalytic converters from vehicles, according to CRIMEWATCH. Locations of the incidents have varied, however, most have occurred near the Seven Springs Borough.

Anyone with information on these events is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online on the crime stoppers website.