Vehicle hit, flipped over at Richland Walmart

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a vehicle was hit last night in the Walmart parking lot in Richland, causing it to flip upside down.

The Richland Township Police Department said that at 11:02 p.m. April 12, a 31-year-old man was speeding across the parking lot, traveling through the parking spaces.

He struck another vehicle, containing a 20-year-old woman and a teenage girl, that was traveling up one of the aisles. Their vehicle was flipped over from the collision, landing on its roof.

The woman and the teenage girl were transported to the hospital, but their conditions were not specified.