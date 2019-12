BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — Officials have confirmed that a vehicle on fire has stopped traffic on the PA Turnpike between Bedford and Breezewood.

Crews are responding to the scene at mile marker 153.4 eastbound. According to dispatch, four crews have been sent out.

511pa shows that traffic is slow and/or stopped. You are advised to exit at Bedford if you are headed east to avoid traffic.

Stick with WTAJ as we continue to get more information on this story.