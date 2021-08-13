Vehicle fire on I-80 causes lane closure in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vehicle fire is reported on I-80 eastbound between Exit 161 (Bellefonte) and Exit 173 (Lamar).

The vehicle caught fire around 11 a.m. and eight companies responded to the scene, according to Centre County dispatch. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatch.

All eastbound lanes are closed and will remain so until at least 6 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). PennDOT is directing traffic off I-80 at the Bellefonte interchange.

Motorists are to follow the Orange Detour, which directs them to follow I-99 southbound to exit 83 (Zion/Bellefonte), Route 550 northbound to Route 64 northbound before reconnecting with I-80 eastbound at the Lamar interchange.

