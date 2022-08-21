UPDATE: A lane restriction has been lifted following a report of a vehicle fire by 511 PA.

The original story is below.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A lane restriction is in place along Interstate 80 due to a vehicle fire, according to 511 PA.

As of 1:44 p.m., 511 PA lists the lane restriction just 1.1 miles west of exit 101 eastbound Pa 255- DuBois/Penfield.

In a message from the Clearfield County Department of Public Safety, there are significant traffic delays in the area. They are asking those who are traveling along Interstate 80 to use caution and keep an eye out for slow-moving or stopped traffic.