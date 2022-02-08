February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Vehicle fee in Centre County renewed through 2027

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $5 fee for non-exempt vehicles registered in Centre County will stay in place for the next five years, following a 2-1 vote from Centre County Commissioners.

The Commissioners said the municipal fee is essential to leverage additional funding from the state. For every $1 received from Centre residents, the state gives an additional $4 to the county.

100% of the fees go toward improving infrastructure.

“If we don’t fix it now, we’re going to fix it later at a higher price,” said Commissioner Michael Pipe. “We know the need is there.”

With the expected funding, the commissioners approved six local infrastructure projects:

The fee was first approved in 2017.

“The impact over the last five years has been positive,” said Pipe. “Looking forward to another five years.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss