Vehicle fee in Centre County renewed through 2027

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $5 fee for non-exempt vehicles registered in Centre County will stay in place for the next five years, following a 2-1 vote from Centre County Commissioners.

The Commissioners said the municipal fee is essential to leverage additional funding from the state. For every $1 received from Centre residents, the state gives an additional $4 to the county.

100% of the fees go toward improving infrastructure.

“If we don’t fix it now, we’re going to fix it later at a higher price,” said Commissioner Michael Pipe. “We know the need is there.”

With the expected funding, the commissioners approved six local infrastructure projects:

The fee was first approved in 2017.

“The impact over the last five years has been positive,” said Pipe. “Looking forward to another five years.”