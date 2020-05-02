Vehicle hits house in early morning crash

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – At 12:06 a.m., Saturday morning, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a vehicle that drove into a house on 23rd Street in Altoona.

According to Altoona Police, one male was taken to UPMC Altoona for minor injuries and believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

WTAJ was on the scene. There was significant damage to the front end of the vehicle with some brick damage done to the home.

We will continue to update the story as details become available.