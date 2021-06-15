Vehicle crash in Clearfield Co. shuts down Park Avenue

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has been reported on Route 153 (Park Avenue) at Fourth Street, according to 511pa.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. One female was transported via helicopter with non-life-threatening head injuries. The passenger in the female’s car and the driver of the other vehicle have minor injuries.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed. Clearfield EMS, Fire Department and Police Department responded to the scene.

Park Avenue is temporarily shut down as a cause of this crash, affecting both lanes of traffic.

