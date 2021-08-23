One sent to hospital after vehicle catches fire in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A single-vehicle crash occurred on Raystown Road in Liberty Township, Monday evening.

A pick-up truck crashed into a guard rail and caught fire causing severe damage to the vehicle. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital though the extent of their injuries is unknown, according to Bedford County dispatch.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The Saxton Police, Fire and ambulance departments responded to the call, according to dispatch.

