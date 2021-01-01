Vehicle crash temporarily closes I-99 lanes of traffic

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-99 brought traffic to a halt Friday.

Details are limited regarding the incident at this time but the crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. between Exit 78B toward Bellefonte and Exit 81 toward Pleasant Gap. All northbound and southbound lanes of traffic were shut down and have since been cleared according to 511PA.

CLEARED: Crash on I-99 northbound at Mile Post: 80.0. — 511PA StateCollege (@511PAStateColl) January 1, 2021

PennDOT announced travel restrictions Thursday afternoon on I-80 and all of I-99 in anticipation of a winter weather event leading to potentially icy roadways. The restrictions are expected to remain in place until PennDOT deems conditions fit to warrant their removal.

Keep up to date with traffic conditions on roadways at 511pa.com.

