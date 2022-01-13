Vehicle crash causes gas leak, closes roadways in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A gas company was called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Tyrone that caused a gas leak and closed surrounding roads.

The crash occurred Thursday morning on Old U.S. 220 at 5249 East Pleasant Valley Blvd. when a vehicle left the roadway striking a tree and hitting a gas meter, according to Blair County Dispatch. One individual was reportedly transported by ambulance with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash also remains unknown at this time. Roadways near the scene have since reopened after lane restrictions were put in place.

Provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 511pa.com.

The Tyrone Volunteer Fire Department, Bald Eagle Volunteer Fire Company, Excelsior Volunteer Fire Company and AMED responded to the incident.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.