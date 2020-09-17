Various grants awarded to fund access to fresh food in our central region

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 100 projects, funding access for fresh food in low-income communities, have received grants through Pennsylvania’s $10 million Fresh Food Financing Initiative.

The Fresh Food Financing Initiative (FFFI) was funded at $10 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and opened in July to for-profit, nonprofit, or cooperative entities including grocery stores, corner stores, convenience stores, neighborhood markets, bodegas, food hubs, mobile markets, farmers markets, on-farm markets, urban farms, and food aggregation centers with a direct connection to direct-to-consumer retail outlets.

In our region, out of those who applied, the following will receive grants:

Centre County

• PASA- $90,000

• The Meetinghouse on Atherton- $12,976

• Wasson Farm Market- $35,000

• Rising Spring Meat Company- $100,000

Clearfield County

• Aletta’s Farm Market- $18,623

Jefferson County

• Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living- $15,000

Somerset County

• J+M Farms- $14,756

• Savage Mountain Farm Transportation and Storage- $14,000

You can read the full list across the state by clicking here.

To be eligible, more than 70 percent of sales were required to be from staple, perishable foods to consumers and the retailer must serve customers who live in a low-to-moderate income area.

Applicants were also required to demonstrate limited food access as a result of COVID-19 or that direct-to-consumer retail expansion is necessary due to lost or disrupted markets. Eligible applicants were required to accept SNAP and WIC or have plans to accept them through completion of the project.