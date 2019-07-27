Thousand Steps vandalized with graffiti

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The president of an area trail club says somebody vandalized a popular local attraction.

Thousand Steps, located between Mount Union and Mapleton Depot, consists of a thousand plus stone steps placed into the mountainside.

According to the president of the Standing Stone Trail Club, somebody covered a significant section of Thousand Steps with Graffiti.

The club says it will be expensive to clean up and it will be difficult to quickly get enough volunteers to clean it up.