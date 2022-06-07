INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A van driver was killed and a dozen others were injured after the driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed the vehicle in Green Township.

On Monday around 7:53 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was driving a Ford Econoline E350 van on SR 580 Highway West when she lost consciousness near Zenith Road. The van, which was carrying two other adults and 10 children, veered off the roadway and hit a tree. The van then traveled around 20 feet before striking another tree head-on. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Many of the passengers were from Cambria County, including the driver. The ages of the passengers range from 5 to 49 years old.

Three passengers were transported to Minors Hospital in Hastings, seven passengers were transported to IRMC and two were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The passengers told state police they remember the driver having a hard time staying in the lane before she lost consciousness.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted on scene by Cherry Tree Fire Department, Commodore Fire Department, Hastings Ambulance Service, Citizens Ambulance Service, PennDOT, Indiana County Coroner’s Office and Scott Stein’s Towing.