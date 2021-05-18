Valley Rural Electric to conduct ariel maintenance checks

(WTAJ) — Residents in Blair, Huntingdon, and Bedford counties may notice a low-flying helicopter in your area over the next few weeks. If so, don’t be alarmed.

The Valley Rural Electric Cooperative along with Pine Bottom Aviation are conducting their annual aerial patrol maintenance check. They will be checking for damage, broken crossarms, and trees that could be in the way.

The company says it should take a few weeks to complete the assessment, which is weather-dependent.