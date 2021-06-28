Valley Rural Electric awards scholarships to local high school seniors

BLAIR AND HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Valley Rural Electric Cooperative awarded some high school seniors at 13 public schools with $1,000 scholarships for those enrolled in post-secondary education.
Valley Rural Electric is a member-owned cooperative providing electric service to consumers in eight counties of South-Central Pennsylvania.
The co-op’s Brighter Future Scholarship Program was created to assist eligible students who are cooperative members or their dependents. Since its 2010 creation, Valley has granted nearly $240,000 in scholarship grants.
Criteria for scholarships include academic achievement, school activities and community service.
The following Blair County high schools had seniors receive a scholarship:
- Central High School
- Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School
- Tyrone Area High School
- Williamsburg High School
The following Huntingdon County high schools had seniors receive a scholarship:
- Huntingdon Area High School
- Juniata Valley High School
- Mount Union Area High School
- Southern Huntingdon County High School
For more information about Valley Rural Electric Cooperative’s Brighter Future Scholarship Program, call 1-800-432-0680 or visit www.valleyrec.com.
