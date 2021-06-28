Valley Rural Electric awards scholarships to local high school seniors

LONDON – MAY 21: A classroom at Edenham High School lies empty after lunchtime May 21, 2003 in Croydon, England. The school had to send home about 700 of it’s pupils early because of funding problems, which meant the school could not afford to employ temporary teaching staff while teachers were off sick. (Photo by […]

BLAIR AND HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Valley Rural Electric Cooperative awarded some high school seniors at 13 public schools with $1,000 scholarships for those enrolled in post-secondary education.

Valley Rural Electric is a member-owned cooperative providing electric service to consumers in eight counties of South-Central Pennsylvania.

The co-op’s Brighter Future Scholarship Program was created to assist eligible students who are cooperative members or their dependents. Since its 2010 creation, Valley has granted nearly $240,000 in scholarship grants.

Criteria for scholarships include academic achievement, school activities and community service.

The following Blair County high schools had seniors receive a scholarship:

Central High School

Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School

Tyrone Area High School

Williamsburg High School

The following Huntingdon County high schools had seniors receive a scholarship:

Huntingdon Area High School

Juniata Valley High School

Mount Union Area High School

Southern Huntingdon County High School

For more information about Valley Rural Electric Cooperative’s Brighter Future Scholarship Program, call 1-800-432-0680 or visit www.valleyrec.com.