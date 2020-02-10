Valentine’s Day Dinner with “Frank Sinatra” at Blair Convention Center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Valentine’s Day 2020 is getting a throwback to the era of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” at the Blair County Convention Center on Saturday, February 15.

For Valentine’s Day, you can wine and dine with “Frank Sinatra” as the Award-Winning impersonator John Monforto will be there performing live music.

The night comes with a full buffet, cash bar, and the live entertainment of Monforto and others.

Tickets start at $50 each, or $95 for a couple’s ticket. A portion of proceeds will be going to the American Heart Association.

Tickets are available at the Blair County Convention Center & Kranich’s Jewelers Altoona.

Doors open at 6 p.m., meal at 6:30 p.m. and the live performance at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit www.blairconventioncenter.com or call 814-943-5392.