Valentine’s Day Cookie Decorating Tips

Love is in the air – and Giovanna (Jean) Franzetta of Giovanna’s Gourmet’s stopped by WTAJ This Morning to give us some tips on decorating cookies. Jean showed us how to create her kissy lip cookies, licitar hearts, and more wet on wet techniques that feature hearts and flowers for valentine’s day.

You might be thinking, “wow those are some pretty big lips!” And they are, and they are delicious too. Jean created the kissy lip cookie through a technique called ‘segmenting.’ Segmenting is where you flood the icing in different sections at different times allowing each section to completely dry before adding the next. That’s how the ‘pucker’ look is achieved here on the kissy lip cookie.

The Licitar Hearts are native to Croatia. The hearts are one of the most recognizable symbols of Croatian heritage. Traditionally the hearts were used by young men expressing their affection towards girls on Valentine’s Day. These hearts date back to the middle ages. Jean created her own version of the heart on a cookie and showed Morgan how she achieves the look of the intricate design.

You can check out more of Jean’s work by visiting her website at www.giovannasgourmets.com.