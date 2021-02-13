Valentine’s Day affecting local businesses

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Local restaurants, florists, and candy shops count on Valentine’s Day for a big boost in business, but this year, the holiday comes in the middle of a pandemic.

Restaurants are feeling grateful they are able to open their doors this Valentine’s Day weekend.

“We have been closed for all the major holidays so this is like our first one to try and get back in shape and hopefully this corona gets under control and we can get things back to normal,” Owner of Finelli’s Italian Villa, Frank Finelli said.

Finelli’s Italian Villa is booked up for the entire weekend, but they are still limited to the number of people they can seat.

“It’s easy to fill up when you’re at 100% capacity, but we had to tell a lot of people no we don’t have the room,” Finelli said.

And while covid might make it harder to get dinner reservations this year, flower sales are blooming.

“Christmas was busy, thanksgiving was busy, covid has affected it people are sending flowers because they cant visit so they are sending flowers,” owner, Warner’s Florist Gifts Greenhouses, Garry Warner said.

The pandemic is also not holding back candy sales, one local chocolate shop said they have had a busy year.

“We love that everyone is so passionate about Valentine’s Day and we just love supporting the community and trying to help everybody have a special day,” employee at Dutch Hill Chocolates, Hannah Moore said.

The local businesses said they are trying to accommodate everyone as best as they can so the community can celebrate safely.