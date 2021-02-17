Vaccine waitlist available at Mount Nittany Health

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is launching an online waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The online waitlist will allow patients to sign up for a future vaccine. When a dose is available, patients will be contacted with their appointment information.



Mount Nittany Health has administered over 10,000 doses of the vaccine to date and 8,000 doses are scheduled to be administered.

To sign up for the waitlist, visit Mount Nittany’s website.