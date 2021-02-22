VaccinatePA: a one-stop search engine for COVID-19 vaccines

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) — To ease concerns when searching for a COVID-19 vaccine provider, two University of Pittsburgh students and a Harvard student developed a one-stop search engine for vaccination sites across the Commonwealth: VaccinatePA.

Their team of almost 200 volunteers have made over 1,000 phone calls per week, to hospitals, pharmacies, and medical providers.

“If you’re looking to find some vaccine availability information for a certain county, you can visit our counties page on our website and then get information about different locations, whether they have the vaccine, if it’s by appointment, if it’s by a waitlist, how you can register, what information you need and if you’re eligible,” said Richie Goulazian, co-founder of VaccinatePA.

The website also tells you how long ago the information was updated, to provide the latest developments.