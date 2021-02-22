VaccinatePA: a one-stop search engine for COVID-19 vaccines

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

REGIONAL, Pa. (WTAJ) — To ease concerns when searching for a COVID-19 vaccine provider, two University of Pittsburgh students and a Harvard student developed a one-stop search engine for vaccination sites across the Commonwealth: VaccinatePA.

Their team of almost 200 volunteers have made over 1,000 phone calls per week, to hospitals, pharmacies, and medical providers.

“If you’re looking to find some vaccine availability information for a certain county, you can visit our counties page on our website and then get information about different locations, whether they have the vaccine, if it’s by appointment, if it’s by a waitlist, how you can register, what information you need and if you’re eligible,” said Richie Goulazian, co-founder of VaccinatePA.

The website also tells you how long ago the information was updated, to provide the latest developments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss