Vacant house fire deemed arson by Jefferson State Police

PERRY TWP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to Jefferson State Police, a vacant house fire that occurred on Monroe Street in Perry Township on Friday evening has been deemed as arson.

State troopers say that both the Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal and Perry Township Fire Department investigated the fire that destroyed the structure.

Troopers also say an unknown actor(s) entered the house and lit the structure on fire. The investigation is still ongoing.

The estimated damage totals $5,000. There were no injuries.