VA2K: VA medical center employees raise money for homeless veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Employees from the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona gathered outside PNG Field on Wednesday to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans.

This is the 10th year for the VA2K. Last year, the walking event raised about $2,200 in monetary donations and household goods and earned the VA facility an award.

This year, COVID-19 precautions cut the participation but event leaders say they will continue to do whatever they can to help veterans in our region. According to a 2019 federal HUD survey, on any given day there are about 850 homeless veterans in Pennsylvania.