VA to host Veterans Day ceremony in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is partnering with Conemaugh Health System to hold a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. VA Medical Center Director Sigrid Andrew said it is essential that the VA honors the heroes who served our country.

“Our greatest duty is ensuring they are always provided the best possible healthcare,” Andrew said. “Partnerships with organizations that share our commitment to Veterans, such as Conemaugh Health System, assure that Veteran care is always a top priority in our community.”

The Conemaugh East Hills Outpatient Center is located at 1450 Scalp Ave. in Johnstown. there is free parking and it is accessible via CamTran.