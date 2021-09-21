VA to host drive-thru flu clinics for veterans in Central Pa.

FILE – A syringe of high-dose flu vaccine typically given to people over the age of 65 is shown Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will be holding multiple drive-thru flu vaccine clinics across Central PA throughout September and October.

The vaccine clinics will be held at each of the VA’s Community Based Outpatient Clinics in DuBois, Huntingdon, Johnstown, Indiana, State College and at their main facility in Altoona starting Saturday.

Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics are scheduled for:

DuBois 9/25/2021 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Huntington 9/25/2021 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Johnstown 9/25/2021 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Indiana 10/2/2021 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

State College 10/9/2021 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Altoona 10/9/2021 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Veterans who cannot attend one of the scheduled clinics can receive their vaccination at Primary care appointments. Walk-in hours are also available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Oct. 29.

“As one of the largest healthcare facilities in the region, we have an obligation to make sure we protect our community against the flu,” said James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center Director Sigrid Andrew. “We know that vaccines keep our nation’s heroes, and our communities, safe from disease.”

For more information, please call Shaun Shenk at (814) 943-8164 ext. 7404 or (814) 656-1135.