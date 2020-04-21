VA Medical Center to distribute masks to local veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona will be distributing masks to local veterans on Wednesday afternoon.

Veterans should bring their VA ID card or DD214 and use the Fairview entrance.

There will be signs for the drive-thru.

Chief of Stockholder Relations, Shaun Shenk, said not only has the community stepped up with donating materials to make the masks, but employees are putting them together.

“They’re volunteering their lunch breaks to go downstairs and sew these masks for our veterans. I think that’s the dedication of our staff, so I’m comfortable in saying that as long as veterans needs the masks and as long as there’s demand for the masks, we’re gonna keep putting the masks together between a partnership of our community and the dedication of our staff,” he said.

The distribution is Wednesday, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m.

Veterans will get one mask each.

The VA Medical Center has already given out 1,000 masks to area veterans.