VA Medical Center helps hazmat team meet state requirement for new technology

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new state mandate for hazmat teams requires crews to have a new piece of equipment costing $125,000, but the VA Medical Center in Altoona is offering help to a local squad.

When Altoona’s Hazmat Team responds to a crisis, they can use gas meter, which can analyze what vapors are leaking automatically, and a wet chemistry set that requires a sample to be collected and tested away from the contaminated area, a process Fire Chief Tim Hileman said is time-consuming in high-pressure situations. What they need is a gas spectrometer.

“This piece of equipment will do everything we can do with that wet chemistry set, but automate it in a computer that would be able to compare that to a data base and give us an answer much quicker,” Hileman said.

The State College Hazmat Team has a gas spectrometer, and they’ve been called to other situations, like an unknown white powder found at the Blair County Courthouse a few years ago, that the Altoona squad couldn’t identify because they didn’t have the technology to quickly find out what it was.

“Literally the courts were in lock down, and the courthouse was in lock down for a number of hours, where if we would’ve had this equipment readily on hand, it wouldn’t have taken us more than you know a few minutes to identify it,” Hileman said.

The Van Zandt VA Medical Center currently has a contract with the Altoona Fire Department to respond to their emergencies. When they heard about the team’s need, they proposed buying the meter for the clinic and allowing the hazmat team to use it, which would fulfill the state mandate.

“They are stakeholders in the community and, when something comes up like this and a need arises, they step up to the plate. They’re here for the community,” Hileman said.

The medical center applied for Emergency Management Funding, which would be used to buy the meter. The earliest they will be notified about the funding is early March.