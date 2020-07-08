VA Medical Center employees given free meals through Gary Sinise Foundation, Texas Roadhouse

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, the Gary Sinise Foundation, and a local restaurant teamed up to feed hundreds of employees at the James E. Van Zandt VA medical center.

Texas Roadhouse fed the employees 250 chicken and pulled pork meals outside the Altoona Medical Center.

The Sinise Foundation has been feeding VA hospital employees like this around the country.

Everyone involved shared their appreciation for the event.

“The community is always supportive, especially the VA and all these fine people out here…the nurses and the docs. It’s incredible how the community supports us. It’s very appreciative,” said Joe Hughes, a Veteran and Employee at VA Medical Center

The Gary Sinise foundation is providing meals to VA employees in all the community clinics tomorrow, which includes: State College, Johnstown, DuBois, Indiana, and Huntingdon.