VA Medical Center, Conemaugh Health to host first ever virtual veteran job fair

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is partnering with Conemaugh Health System to host a virtual hiring fair for Veterans.

The hiring fair will be a 5 day event, beginning next Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 13. The goal is to make an easier pathway for Veterans to work within the Conemaugh organization, as they are offering more than 200 opportunities.

Officials say hosting this event during the week of Veterans Day “is a demonstration of how both the VA and Conemaugh are dedicated to this regions Veterans overall wellbeing.”

Below is the schedule of times and what areas of focus the hiring event will highlight on a particular day, as well as the links to the zoom calls:

Nov. 9 at 2:00 P.M. Service Virtual Job Fair (EVS and Dietary) https://zoom.us/j/94617478646?pwd=clhIbUlka2sxSTMrL2VyWEs4Ry9VQT09

Meeting ID: 946 1747 8646

Nov 10 at 2:30 P.M. Nursing Assistant and Mental Health Technician Virtual Job Fair (Behavioral Medicine, Rehab and Nursing) https://zoom.us/j/95809378867?pwd=Y1NaNVl4RzlzUzhDVk95UC9WR1pHQT09 Meeting ID: 958 0937 8867

Nov 12 at 10:00 Technical/Professional Virtual Job Fair (Security and Laboratory) https://zoom.us/j/92738505532?pwd=aTJvWlA2TysycjNhUS8vV3NDSC90dz09 Meeting ID: 927 3850 5532

Nov 13 at 2:00 Nursing (MMC, Miners, Meyersdale and Nason) https://zoom.us/j/93915819325?pwd=SE5nSGcyRThFbnp2M0ZaalROdHZpQT09 Meeting ID: 939 1581 9325

For more information on the hiring event, you can reach Shaun Shenk via phone: 814-656-1135, or via email: shaun.shenk@va.gov.