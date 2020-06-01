VA Leadership Program receives additional funding

(WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program received an additional $1 million dollars in funding from the Veterans Administration for the VLP’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program.

The funds will go towards assisting eligible veterans in 18 out of the 20 counties the VLP serves. The counties include Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The funding will provide the VLP with the resources needed to combat the negative effects of COVID-19 on local Vets and their families. It will go towards assisting Veterans to find temporary and permanent housing, HUD-VASH support to include rental assistance, and homeless prevention.

VLP has been controlling the SSVF program since 2012, which assists thousands of Veterans and their families.

All Veterans who are in need of rental payments, arrears, utility costs, moving costs or emergency housing should contact the VLP at (412) 481-8200 right away for screening.