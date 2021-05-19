VA employees participate in annual awareness walk

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the past 11 years, the VA hospital of Altoona has hosted a ‘VA2k’ walk event for their employees to raise awareness for homeless veterans and promote health and wellness.

May 19, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., employees were able to partake in a day of fun at their facility while also supporting the veteran’s program.

Community members can participate in the event from home by donating to the veteran’s program on the pay.gov website.