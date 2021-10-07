USPS looking to hire more than 40,000 employees for seasonal work

(WTAJ)– With the holidays just right around the corner, the United States Postal Service announced that they are currently looking to hire seasonal employees for multiple positions all across the county.

The USPS is currently looking to hire more than 40,000 employees and there are some openings in Central Pa. communities that include Altoona, Punxsutawney, Tyrone, Somerset and more.

Jobs that USPS is looking at getting filled include mail carriers in both city and rural areas, mail handlers and mail drivers. For more information on what jobs are available and also to apply visit the USPS website.