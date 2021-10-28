‘Use of Deadly Force’ resolution approved in Patton Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New guidelines for the use of deadly force by police in Patton Township have been unanimously approved by the board of supervisors.

The decision follows local and national incidents, including the death of Osaze Osagie and George Floyd, which put a spotlight on policing policies.

Patton’s guidelines put the highest priority on protecting life and only using deadly force if all other measures have been exhausted.

Additionally, officers are prohibited from using deadly force against those who are only a threat to themselves.

The township says this will give police officer direction on how to approach situations.

“We want police to have the authority to use deadly force when they absolutely need it, but we want to make sure that it’s only used when it’s absolutely needed also,” said Douglas Erickson, Patton Township secretary.

The four part policy was initiated by a community member and was a joint effort between the board of supervisors, township police, and the public.