STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — United States Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, announced a “historic” $2,800,000,000 investment toward improving climate practices in agriculture.

“We are all sensitive to the challenges we face with our changing climate,” Vilsack said.

The money is heading to 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity through USDA. The projects are aimed at climate-smart production practices.

“We wanted to work with producers,” Vilsack said. “We wanted to create opportunities for producers to do what they do so well.”

The projects are expected to expand markets for climate-smart commodities, leverage the greenhouse gas benefits of climate-smart commodity production and provide direct benefits to production agriculture.

“We expect and anticipate from the work that’s being done, that we will, at some point in time, be able to quantify, verify and measure, perhaps as much as 50 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent being eliminated from these farming operations,” Vilsack said.

The funding comes from the Commodity Credit Corporation and includes 19 projects that may impact Pennsylvania agriculture.

USDA is evaluating project proposals now from a second funding pool focusing on smaller and underrepresented producers.