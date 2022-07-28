DUBOIS, Pa (WTAJ) — As U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants are available, some members of the USDA outlined the benefits on Thursday in DuBois.

The USDA grant and additional funding opportunities are available for rural counties and can be used to upgrade current community facilities like a firestation or build new structures.

“We may be able to help a municipality that either has not had wastewater treatment or had a wastewater treatment facility that is over capacity,” Bob Morgan, State Director of USDA Rural Development. “[And] help them expand those or build the new infrastructure.”

The application is still available however a new fiscal year is coming up and the group is unsure of when the funding will be made available.