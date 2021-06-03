US Foods to eliminate roughly 65 jobs in Blair County with warehouse change

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — US Foods will be closing their Altoona warehouse on Burns Avenue, eliminating roughly 65 jobs in the process.

The warehouse, slated to close in Sept. will reportedly remain as a shuttle yard. While approximately 65 jobs will be eliminated, 125 drivers and salespeople will remain employed.

We have transition plans in place to ensure our customers will continue to experience the same exceptional service they have come to expect from us. Decisions like this are never easy and right now, we’re focused on supporting the associates who will be leaving the company. We will offer severance packages and employment services support. Impacted associates may also apply for positions in other facilities in the region. Sara Matheu – Director, External Communications:





