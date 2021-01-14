Uptown Somerset holds annual winter festival

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 26th Annual Fire & Ice Festival is set to kick off this weekend from Jan. 15-17.

The event hosted by Somerset, Inc., a nonprofit organization aimed at improving community aspects in Somerset, features many activities mainly geared toward the winter season. This year’s theme for the festival is “The Roaring ’20s”.

Festival-goers can partake in many outdoor activities such as self-guided tours of historic uptown Somerset, carriage rides, food trucks, and a Fire & Ice scavenger hunt. Younger attendees can enjoy a Kids Story Stroll outdoor reading adventure at the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library while of age attendees can enjoy an adult beverage at the Whitehorse Brewing Company to-go pop-up at Dos Amigos on 101 West Main Street.

Over 40 different ice sculptures will be carved throughout the festival but be sure to see them before they melt as temperatures will be in the high to mid-30s over the weekend.

The safety of visitors has been taken into consideration by festival committee members this year as specific attractions such as fireworks, the Fire & Ice 5K, chili cook-off, and indoor entertainment have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, according to a release posted on the Fire & Ice Festival Facebook page.

“This year will be simple, classic, charming, and all outdoors,” said Somerset, Inc. Executive Director, Regina Coughenour. “We’re honored to be able to continue this tradition in its most classic form; creating some magic and highlighting art that people can experience safely, while keeping their distance, to kick off what we hope will be a year of hope and recovery.”

More information about the festival can be found by visiting www.somersetinc.org.