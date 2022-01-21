UPS Store in Altoona to show support for active, retired military

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A UPS Store in Altoona is looking to give thanks to both active military and veterans by performing Operation: Sealed With A Kiss (S.W.A.K.).

Operation: S.W.A.K. involves getting a box filled with greeting cards for both active duty military and retired veterans and delivering them to Altoona VA hospital and also Veteran’s Home in Hollidaysburg.

UPS Store Center Manager Lauren Beckwith said in a statement how honored they are to support the military.

“Right now, the United States has active-duty military troops stationed in countries all over the world,” Beckwith said. “It’s our honor to show our support for some of these dedicated men and women right here in our own community.”

The UPS Store created Operation S.W.A.K. because they believe that, unlike a text or email, a greeting card or handwritten letter gives a moment to a soldier that he or she may use as inspiration.

It is recommended that cards and letters be brought to the UPS Store, located at 1002 Logan Boulevard, Suite 114, by February 12, but cards will be accepted up till Feb. 14. The store is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.