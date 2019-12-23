UPMC to provide cancer patient care in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cancer patients who are affected by the closing of the Allegheny Health Network’s Cancer Center no longer have to worry about losing access to care.

UPMC Hillman is planning to cover that gap by transitioning patients to the closest cancer center of their choosing within its network. There are also plans to establish a cancer center at UPMC Somerset by the spring.

Originally, Allegheny Health Network had plans to shut down its Somerset operation in March but, that has been pushed forward to January.



