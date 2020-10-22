UPMC seeing increase in COVID-19 patients

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With recent Coronavirus spikes, regional UPMC hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients.

Throughout the health system, there are 190 COVID-19 inpatients. 40 are from our region.

The Chief Quality Officer for our area said they were planning for a second wave of the virus, seeing a substantial increase in the past few weeks.

“That’s one of our largest that we’ve seen throughout the entire pandemic, so that’s a very serious point for us, and it’s not something we take lightly, so we have a major concern about that,” Dr. David Burwell, Chief Quality Officer of UPMC Altoona, Bedford, Somerset, and Western Maryland, said.

We’re told because testing ramped up over the summer, there was a delay in test results for a while. Now, for patients using the Altoona collection site, the turn-around time for results is less than 72 hours.

