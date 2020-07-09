UPMC seeing COVID-19 surge largely in young people

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a press conference on Thursday, UPMC officials said the surge of positive Coronavirus patients in the region is largely in young people.

According to their data, more people under the age of 30 are traveling and socializing without following safety guidelines.

Doctors said they need to follow simple prevention measures to keep themselves and their community healthy.

“Wear the mask, all the time, indoors and outdoors when you can’t have physical separation. Do physical separation. Try to avoid crowds. Wash your hands. Don’t go out sick. That is far more important than having testing in the absence of any particular indication form.” Dr. Don Yealy, Director of Emergency Medicine for UPMC, said.

The asymptomatic rate for patients going in for procedures or surgeries is staying steady at 0.27%.