UPMC: Proper testing, diagnosing are key for Flu season

(WTAJ) — UPMC doctors remind you that it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot.

The group of people most at risk of severe infection from the Coronavirus is the same for the flu, the elderly and immunocompromised.

Since the symptoms for the Flu and COVID-19 are similar, doctors rely on proper diagnosing and testing for both.

“We have increased our capacity not only the number of test available, but where they’re available and increase the planning and the deployment around that. I think that’s what you’re counting on from us. How do we know what to use and use it most effectively,” UPMC’s Senior Medical Director Dr. Don Yealy said.

The best time to get your Flu vaccine is now through the end of October.