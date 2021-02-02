UPMC: Not enough supply of COVID vaccine for general public

(WTAJ) —The distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine at UPMC is still not available to the general public, but they do offer some suggestions once they get more supply.

“We would be happy to be part of this and UPMC is currently seeking additional vaccine from the state and we would like to be part of the solution, but until such time we are unable to distribute it without the main ingredient,” UPMC chief quality officer, Dr. David Burwell said.

UPMC is only offering vaccinations to health care workers and seniors in their skilled nursing facilities, but Dr. Burwell said they continue to ask the state for more.

“We were originally asked by the state how many health care workers do we employ and we have given them those numbers and we continue to ask them for additional supply and that supply is coming through in small allotments,” Dr. Burwell said.

And if they are given the resources…

“We know if we are given the supply that we are efficient enough to deliver that into arms very rapidly so were very excited about those opportunities, and if we do get additional supply, it will be very exciting to deliver those to our community,” Dr. Burwell said.

Even though they cant administer the vaccine to the public, they still encourage you to get vaccinated.

“If folks in the public are able to get the vaccination either through a pharmacy partner or things like that we do encourage them to go ahead and get that vaccination,” Dr. Burwell said.

And to be consistent he recommends getting your second dose where you got your first.

The department of Health has updated their map on their website to best connect people with a vaccine location.

It now has blue dots to indicate where there are enrolled vaccine providers, but you must call to see if there is an appointment available.

The department of health said they will hold a briefing this week to continue to update the public on the vaccine.