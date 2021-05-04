UPMC partners with Mount Aloysius College nursing program

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —Mount Aloysius College has partnered with UPMC to form a program to combat nursing shortages.

The Future Heroes Nursing Initiative will pair the college with UPMC Altoona, Bedford and Somerset. Mount Aloysius nursing students will also be eligible for up to $54,000 toward their education and guaranteed employment at any of the three local UPMC facilities.

Mount Aloysius President John McKeegan said the partnership is a great opportunity for those looking to launch their careers.

“This is fabulous in that the partnership will attract students from our region and will stay in the region,” McKeegan said. “They will receive a premier education at little to no net cost, and get to work at one of the best healthcare organizations in the entire region.”

Jan Fisher, President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford said this is a “win win” for the hospital.

“We have families who are able to get their children started in college pretty much debt free and then they stay in the community,” Fisher said.

Mount Aloysius is aiming to bring 75 students into the program and plans to add more scholarships for students who meet the prerequisites for the program.