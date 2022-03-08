(WTAJ) — UPMC has returned its COVID-19 units to their normal uses in its hospitals across Central Pennsylvania after it was reported they are beginning to see a significant drop in inpatient care for the virus.

The health care provider announced the shift Tuesday after it reported only 23 COVID-19 inpatients were currently being treated across its Western Central Region which covers Altoona, Bedford, Somerset and Western Maryland.

Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services at UPMC Altoona and UPMC Bedford Kitty Zelnosky said the units began returning to their normal uses early last week and commended the hospital staff for their hard work and commitment over the past two years.

“Our healthcare workers have worked so hard caring for our community,” Zelnosky said. “Without their commitment, we could not have accomplished everything that we did over the course of the last two years.”

Zelnosky continued by saying it was necessary for UPMC to convert additional spaces for treating COVID-19 patients by assembling temporary walls. Hospital staff also had to become very flexible and adapt to the various changes and needs of their patients.

“We constantly evaluated our life-saving equipment. It became necessary when we realized that we would need additional ventilators to care for our patients in the ICUs,” Zelnosky said. “At that time, we made the call to our colleagues in other facilities and they were able to quickly have those ventilators at our back door in two and a half hours of making that call.”

Facility staff also reportedly met with experts frequently for guidance and best practices on how to care for patients in their communities. While COVID-19 infections are continuing to decline, Zelnosky stressed how the community plays an important role in keeping COVID-19 units closed and urged the community to protect themselves from the virus.

“We have to remain vigilant. Even though our numbers are low, we have to protect our communities and each other,” Zelnosky said. “We as a system truly urge anyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 or flu vaccines to receive them, to continue to mask and use appropriate social distancing practices when appropriate.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Zelnosky also recommended that immunocompromised patients should receive the drug Evusheld which provides additional immunity and monoclonal antibodies.

UPMC said they remain prepared if COVID-19 cases were to rise again and they continue to learn from their experiences from the past two years to prepare them for the future.