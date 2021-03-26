UPMC gives life-saving Covid-19 treatment to 1000th patient

(WTAJ) — UPMC has a treatment for covid 19 patients that many are unaware of, but when one Pennsylvania family found out about it, it was life-saving.

Libbie Simeoni and her son have such a special relationship, so when she got sick Nate said he had to do something and this treatment made all the difference.

As Libbie seems perfectly healthy now, if you fast forward a week ago, this wasn’t the case.

“My oxygen kept going down, trouble breathing, and the fever was horrible, so he was ready to call an ambulance,” Libbie said.

After she contracted covid-19, her health decreased dramatically, but her son Nate was there to take care of her.

“He was watching me morning, noon, and night taking my temperature, my pulse, kept checking my oxygen level, kept giving me supplements and vitamins,” Libbie said.

And when his mom’s health kept getting worse, Nate took to the internet when he came across the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment UPMC offers, giving him hope.

“Basically 30 hours later she was getting the treatment and went back and forth with UPMC to get her scheduled and they had the opening at UPMC East,” Nate said.

Libbie received her infusion at the UPMC in Monroeville and 48 hours later …

“Just feeling so much better, I had more energy, I was able to go up and down our steps,” Libbie said.

Libbie said she is forever grateful for this treatment and her son.

“When I think how sick I was, how much worse I would have been without him is just unimaginable, he’s my rock,” Libbie said.

Libbie was the 1000th patient at UPMC to receive this infusion treatment.

UPMC Chief Quality Officer Dr. David Burwell said you can receive this infusion treatment if ordered by your provider and if it is within 10 days after the start of your symptoms.

UPMC offers the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment at both their Altoona and Somerset locations.

To learn more about this treatment and to see if you qualify, you can call 866-804-5251 or visit UPMC’s website.

