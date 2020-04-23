UPMC Family Physicians turn to telemedicine during Coronavirus pandemic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Going to your doctor for a yearly check-up used to be just part of a routine.

Now, due to the Coronavirus, UPMC Family Physicians are adjusting to continue treating their patients, even right from home, by using telemedicine.

“We were just starting to roll this out just before this pandemic hit, so we call it disruptive technology. It pushes you in the right direction,” Doctor Don Beckstead, Director of the Family Physician Residency Program for UPMC Altoona, said.

Patients can now use the UPMC app for video visits.

“That way we can actually assess what they look like, do they look sick, do they look anxious, do they look like they’re breathing comfortably and those kinds of things,” he said.

If they can’t use the app, folks can also call the office for an over-the-phone visit.

When a patient does need to go in-person to the office, Dr. Beckstead said they’re taking safety steps for their staff and the patients.

“We actually have them wait in their car, we assess them before they come in the building, and actually we bypass the waiting room now and we take people straight to the exam room,” he said.

While the office is encouraging patients to use the telemedicine options, their goal is to make them comfortable.

“From that sense, were trying to a little bit go with patient preference. If patients prefer to be seen face-to-face, we might encourage a video visit, but we would still see them face-to-face if that’s what they wanted to do,” Dr. Beckstead said.

If a patient is showing symptoms that correspond with COVID-19, they are seen in specific exam rooms that are thoroughly cleaned after the visit and are not used for well-visits or check-ups.